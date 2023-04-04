DALLAS(KDAF)—NASA announced its astronaut crew of the Artemis II mission in Houston, Texas, on April 3, including the first woman and the first person of color to fly to the moon.

The Artemis II crew includes commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen. It will mark the first crew bound for the moon in more than 50 years.

Koch previously set a record aboard the International Space Station for the single longest mission by a woman, at 328 days, according to media reports. Glover was the first Black astronaut to serve on a space station crew in 2021.

Targeted for launch in late 2024, the crew is set to lift off on the approximately 10-day mission aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It will be the first time both the capsule and booster will fly with astronauts aboard, according to NASA.

Footage shows NASA administrator Bill Nelson announcing the Artemis II crew in Ellington Field near the Johnson Space Center.



