DENVER (KDVR) -- Sarah Feldman owns a condo in south Denver, but after a tenant broke their lease, a strange woman moved in without Feldman’s knowledge. What followed was more than a month of trying to remove the woman.

“She was being difficult, she didn’t want to leave,” Feldman said. “There was her and two guys I’ve never seen before.”

Feldman went to court and got a writ to have the Denver Sheriff Department intervene. The group was kicked out, leaving behind a mess of dirty dishes, stained carpets and other items.