DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love a little happy birthday action from the Dallas Zoo?

The Dallas Zoo shared a video of its giant anteater, Tullah enjoying some treats to celebrate her 12th birthday, which she just so happens to share with Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.

Tullah was able to enjoy a stump cake, which was covered with avocado, her favorite. “Tullah, the giant anteater loves avocado, so her amazing zoologists treated her to a “stump cake” that was covered in avocado “icing” for her birthday! She was also very interested in seeing if there were any ants hiding under the stump. Happy 12th Birthday, Tullah!”