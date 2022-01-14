DALLAS (KDAF) — Happy, belated, birthday Gus! Dallas Zoo announced one of its hippos, Gus, turned 4 years old on Thursday.

According to a tweet, Gus got to celebrate his big day with his two favorite ladies, Boipelo and Adanna. The zoo said some of his favorite humans were present for birthday celebrations as well.

Hippos can be territorial animals so zookeepers are never sharing the same space as hippos. The zoo clarified that his favorite caretakers celebrated, and provide care, through a barrier.