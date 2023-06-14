DALLAS(KDAF)—Addison, Texas is known for hosting one of the top Fourth of July celebrations in the country. Every year, thousands of people gather to witness the spectacular fireworks show that illuminates the night sky.

This year’s event, known as Addison Kaboom Town, is set to take place on July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

The festivities kick off early in the day with a carnival, live music, and delicious food vendors. Families can bring their children to enjoy the Kid’s Zone, which features games, face painting, and bounce houses. As the sun sets, the excitement builds, and everyone anticipates the main event.

The best viewing spots are at Addison Circle Park, but the fireworks can be seen from miles away.

The Addison Kaboom Town fireworks show is a beloved tradition that has been going on for over 30 years. It’s a great way to celebrate America’s Independence Day and spend time with family and friends. Don’t miss out on this incredible event!