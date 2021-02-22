US Supreme Court allows release of Trump tax returns

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for a New York City prosecutor to obtain former President Donald Trump’s tax returns and other financial records as part of a criminal investigation, a blow to his quest to conceal details of his finances.

The justices rebuffed Trump’s request to put on hold an Oct. 7 lower court ruling directing the former Republican president’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, to comply with a subpoena to turn over the materials to a grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat.

“The application for a stay presented to Justice Breyer and referred to the Court is denied,” the justices wrote.

Trump has called the DA’s investigation “a fishing expedition” and “a continuation of the witch hunt — the greatest witch hunt in history.”

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.