WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — It could be a long week for Democrats as the debate has begun on voting rights legislation. Democrats want the American public to take notice of what happens on the Senate floor.

“Win, lose, or draw,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

On Tuesday, Schumer said no matter what, he is ready to call for a vote on voting rights.

“Members of the chamber were elected to debate and to vote, especially on an issue as vital to the beating heart of our democracy,” Schumer said.

Schumer says Democrats must pass the reform legislation, despite Republican opposition.

“Every Senate Republican is staunchly against legislation protecting the right to vote,” Schumer said.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says the push from Democrats isn’t really about honoring the civil rights movement.

“This is about one party, wanting the power to unilaterally rewrite the rulebook of American elections,” McConnell said.

McConnell says the changes Democrats want will do more harm to the election system.

“Weakening widely popular voter ID laws and making it harder to produce accurate voter rules is not about making voting easier, it’s about making cheating easier,” McConnell said.

Despite Schumer’s criticism of a Republican filibuster, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) remain opposed to eliminating it.