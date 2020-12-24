President Trump pardons more than 25 people, including Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Jared Kushner’s dad

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump issued full pardons to 26 people and commuted part or all of the sentences of an additional three people. Former Trump Presidential campaign chair Paul Manafort, aide Roger Stone and son-in-law Jared Kushner’s dad, Charles Kushner.
The actions bring to 49 the number of people who President Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations.
List of Pardons
- James Kassouf
- Mary McCarty
- Christopher Wade
- Christopher II X, formerly Christopher Anthony Bryant
- Cesar Lozada
- Joseph Martin Stephens
- Andrew Barron Worden
- Robert Coughlin
- John Boultbee
- Peter Atkinson
- Joseph Occhipinti
- Rebekah Charleston
- Rickey Kanter
- Topeka Sam
- James Batmasian
- William J. Plemons, Jr.
- Russell Plaisance
- Mark Siljander
- Stephanie Mohr
- Gary Brugman
- John Tate and Jesse Benton
- Charles Kushner
- Margaret Hunter
- Paul Manafort
- Roger Stone
List of Commutations
- Daniela Gozes-Wagner
- Mark Shapiro
- Irving Stitsky