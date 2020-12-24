President Trump pardons more than 25 people, including Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Jared Kushner’s dad

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump issued full pardons to 26 people and commuted part or all of the sentences of an additional three people. Former Trump Presidential campaign chair Paul Manafort, aide Roger Stone and son-in-law Jared Kushner’s dad, Charles Kushner.

The actions bring to 49 the number of people who President Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations.

List of Pardons

James Kassouf

Mary McCarty

Christopher Wade

Christopher II X, formerly Christopher Anthony Bryant

Cesar Lozada

Joseph Martin Stephens

Andrew Barron Worden

Robert Coughlin

John Boultbee

Peter Atkinson

Joseph Occhipinti

Rebekah Charleston

Rickey Kanter

Topeka Sam

James Batmasian

William J. Plemons, Jr.

Russell Plaisance

Mark Siljander

Stephanie Mohr

Gary Brugman

John Tate and Jesse Benton

Charles Kushner

Margaret Hunter

Paul Manafort

Roger Stone

List of Commutations

Daniela Gozes-Wagner

Mark Shapiro

Irving Stitsky