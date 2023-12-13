WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Rudy Giuliani arrived at federal court this morning in Washington D.C. where he has been found liable of defaming two Georgia election workers.

During the 2020 election, Giuliani baselessly accused Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, of fraud. The court heard audio recordings earlier this week from Freeman’s and Moss’ lawyers in which people intimidated the election workers with graphic and racist threats after Giuliani’s false accusations.

Although the former New York City mayor did not comment on the case, his lawyers argue that the $47 million in reputational damages that is being sought by plaintiffs is the “civil equivalent of the death penalty.”

District Judge Beryl Howell, who is presiding over the case, said in October that Giuliani had flagrantly disregarded an order to provide documents concerning his personal and business assets. Since this is a civil case, as opposed to criminal, the judge told jurors that they must infer that Giuliani was intentionally trying to hide financial documents in the hopes of “artificially deflating his net worth.”

His lawyer said Monday that Giuliani intends to take the witness stand. The move will provide sworn testimony that could potentially be used in a separate criminal case in Georgia regarding Giuliani, Trump and others allegedly seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.