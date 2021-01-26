Biden to address racial equity agenda Tuesday

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 25: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks after signing an executive order related to American manufacturing in the South Court Auditorium of the White House complex on January 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden signed an executive order aimed at boosting American manufacturing and strengthening the federal governments Buy American rules. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks Tuesday outlining his racial equity agenda.

Biden, who will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, is expected to sign several executive actions to support his agenda. These orders are expected to scale back the use of private prisons and place new limits on the transfer of military equipment to local law enforcement, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice were scheduled to hold a press briefing at 12:30 p.m. EST before Biden's announcement.

Biden’s executive actions are part of a broader push by the new administration to roll back policies by former President Donald Trump, promote criminal justice reform and address racial inequity across the United States.

Representatives of the White House and the Justice Department did not respond to requests for comment.

Biden's remarks are scheduled for 2 p.m. EST

The United States was rocked by street protests in 2020 over the killings of Black men and women by police, including George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

Floyd’s death has helped spark renewed calls for reforms to address systemic racism, both in how Black communities are policed and incarcerated.

