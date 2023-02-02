DALLAS (KDAF) – Winning is the name of the game in the world of sports, but if you don’t play you can’t win and that sentiment walks hand in hand with trying to win money from the lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports a $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket from January 31’s drawing was sold somewhere in Texas. This ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball to notch the third-tier winning ticket.

Those winning numbers were 7, 9, 18, 29, and 39 with the Mega Ball 13. There was a $31 million jackpot-winning ticket sold in Massachusetts from Tuesday’s drawing.

The next drawing is set for Feb. 3 with a jackpot of $20 million which has a cash value of $10.6 million.