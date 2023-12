DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday will be warm with highs in the mid 60s and southern winds.

The National Weather Service reported, “Southerly winds return to especially western North and Central Texas with increasing high clouds this afternoon. Highs will remain predominately in the 60s, though a few readings in the low 70s are possible in the Big Country areas both afternoons. Breezy and occasionally gusty southerly winds get going overnight and Thursday with variably cloudy conditions.”