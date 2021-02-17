WATCH: ‘Snownado’ captured in Texas

MALAKOFF, Texas (NewsNation Now) — As winter storms plunged Texas into a record winter freeze, video of a so-called ‘snownado’ was captured moving across Cedar Creek Lake in Malakoff, a city in the eastern part of the state.



Allie Dalrymple said she was driving with family Monday when they noticed what looked to be cold core funnels forming over the water.



“A few looked like they were touching the ground and moving but broke off pretty quick after,” Dalrymple said. “My family and I were surprised to see it to say the least.”

The Lone Star state is struggling to restore power as round two of the storm hits the state.

Nearly 3 million customers in Texas were in the dark as of 3:30 a.m. EST Wednesday, according to poweroutage.us, a utility tracking site.

The energy agency that governs the state’s power grid initiated rolling blackouts to conserve the surging demand. They promised to restore load as fast as possible.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot announced an investigation into the agency and deployed the National Guard to assist with the chronic cold.

Storyful contributed to this report.