Memes of the Weeknd’s halftime show overtake the internet

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The Weeknd’s Super Bowl LV halftime performance was memorable for many reasons. There were the bandaged backup dancers, the medley of high-energy hits, the crowds cheering from the stands.

But it seems the legacy of the performance will live on in a format the internet knows best — memes.

One moment in particular seemed to capture social media’s attention: The opening of the performance in which The Weeknd ran through a lit-up backstage area.

From comparing the sequence to being lost in IKEA to trailing your hostess in the Cheesecake Factory, these are some of the funniest treatments of the Weeknd “looking around” meme:

Me trying to find the exit in IKEA pic.twitter.com/eJVas7q7DM — Barbara aka The Momdalorian (@barbyinCA) February 8, 2021

my camera roll when I take my iPad back from a toddler pic.twitter.com/g0OqJLFpPH — 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒆 • 𝑬𝒔𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒏 (@skinclasshero) February 8, 2021

What my coworkers see on zoom meetings when I think my camera is off #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J8I9bmk4XI — Meggy (@MeggyNikirk) February 8, 2021

Entering an apartment where I know a dog lives pic.twitter.com/31MhCFu2kx — push push 🏴 (@itspushpush) February 8, 2021

me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/mhB6LKCIiF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2021

Me trying to find the bathroom at the club after 6 or 7 #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/T2tleRUbR7 — Dj 112 (@DJ112sa) February 8, 2021

4 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom. #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/sdum3jHGui — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) February 8, 2021