Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Morning After
📺 Watch Live
Second Shot
News
Local
Texas
National
Newsfeed Now
Border Report
Washington DC Bureau
Video Game News
Top Stories
Capitol riot arrest list: What we know about charges faced by people identified
Top Stories
RIP: Mars digger bites the dust after 2 years on red planet
Top Stories
The Rock shares another fanny pack throwback, taken after wrestling for just $40
Fake US leg band earns pigeon a reprieve from Australian death sentence
Capitol rioter aimed ‘to take hostages,’ prosecutor says
Oprah Winfrey documentary to release on Apple TV+
Coronavirus
📺 Video
Sports
Silver Star Nation
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
CW33 Good
Remarkable Women
Change Makers
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers With Us
About Us
Where to watch us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers With Us
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Viral
Caught on video: Woman hitches ride on semi-truck in Texarkana
Video
Morning After
Dr. Maya Angelou honored with a Barbie doll
Gallery
FAA steps up enforcement against unruly airline passengers
Video
Despite pandemic, there are many sectors of the economy that are hiring
Video
WATCH: Golden retriever follows owner up ladder onto roof
Video
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $750 million after no winner
More Morning After Headlines
Entertainment
The Rock shares another fanny pack throwback, taken after wrestling for just $40
Oprah Winfrey documentary to release on Apple TV+
Elvis Presley’s Graceland starting virtual tours
Elvis Presley’s Graceland starting virtual tours
Noted character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93
More Entertainment Headlines
Sports
Germans win skeleton golds; Uhlaender leads US sliders
Swiss supreme court details anti-China bias of Sun judge
Tampa mayor wants to fill Super Bowl seats with vaccinated health care workers
Video
Japan minister says ‘anything can happen’ with Tokyo Games
Players arrive for Australian Open; straight into quarantine
More Sports Headlines
Texas
Capitol rioter aimed ‘to take hostages,’ prosecutor says
Caught on video: Woman hitches ride on semi-truck in Texarkana
Video
Spiking COVID-19 cases in RGV have South Texas border leaders concerned
Video
Texas woman charged for transporting child for female genital mutilation
SpaceX conducts 3 successful rocket tests in single day in South Texas
Video
More Texas Headlines
Washington DC Bureau
Man convicted in 3 killings to be last executed under Trump
Capitol riot arrest list: What we know about charges faced by people identified
Capitol rioter aimed ‘to take hostages,’ prosecutor says
How will President Trump be received in Palm Beach after he leaves the White House?
Video
Biden taps former FDA chief Kessler to lead vaccine science
More Washington DC Bureau Headlines
Science
RIP: Mars digger bites the dust after 2 years on red planet
At least 42 dead as Indonesia quake topples homes, buildings
RIP: Mars digger bites the dust after 2 years on red planet
Blue Origin launches capsule to space with astronaut perks
Groups ask court to restore protections for US gray wolves
More Science Headlines
Don't Miss
Dow passes 30,000 points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition
2 kids killed, 4 hurt in North Texas go-kart collision
Court: Texas, Louisiana can end Planned Parenthood funding
Biden introduces national security team as official transition begins
Video
“No matter what planet you’re from” this monolith is illegal in Utah
Video
Pope book backs George Floyd protests, blasts virus skeptic
Dallas Cowboys strength, conditioning coach Markus Paul dies
Video