Viewers of this week’s High School Football Showdown will see teams playing at historic Farrington Field

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Carrollton Creekview Mustangs will face off against the Fort Worth North Side Steers at Farrington Field on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

This week’s game marks CW33’s first game at historic Farrington Field, built with the Works Progress Administration funds under former president Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Farrington Field opened in 1939 and drew in a record attendance of 24,836 on Nov. 23, 1944.

Our sideline report Chris Mycoskie joined our show to talk more about the history behind this field.