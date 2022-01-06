REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KTLA) – The manager of a California restaurant was struck by a car after chasing two people who dined and dashed out Monday without paying their bill.

The two people ordered a myriad of items at Ragin Cajun Café in Redondo Beach, including more expensive items on the menu like steak and lobster, owner Lisa Hodges told Nexstar’s KTLA.

The pair sat on the furthest seats in the outdoor patio for about 40 minutes before going inside to ask for to-go containers and the check. They left before paying their $90 bill.

“[The manager] went out to clean the table and grab the check, and their checkbook was empty,” Hodges said. “That’s when he saw them driving off in their car.”

In a quick decision, the manager — who didn’t want to be identified — hopped over a barrier and stepped in front of the car, asking the diners to pay for their bill, Hodges said. They told him to come to the side of the vehicle so they can pay, but when he didn’t move, the driver stepped on the gas.

Video captured the moment the manager was struck in the parking lot, eventually ending up on the hood of the car.

“They turned so quickly, that he fell off … onto the sidewalk,” Hodges explained.

The manager made it out with minor cuts and bruises but is shaken up, the restaurant owner said, though he was back at work Wednesday.

The dine-and-dash pair was identified only as a white woman and a Black man, both in their mid-20s. The suspect vehicle was described as an older model red sedan, either a Chrysler or a Ford.

Redondo Police told KTLA that they’re working to identify the two suspects, who remain outstanding as of Wednesday night.