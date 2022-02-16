DALLAS (KDAF) — Tuesday, Feb. 15 was World Hippo Day which is meant to celebrate the wonder that is the hippopotamus along with encouraging the world to help prevent their extinction and learning a bit about them.

The Forth Worth Zoo shared a video of its hippo herd hanging out in the lazy river in the African Savanna to get in on celebrating World Hippo Day. “And no, it’s not called the lazy river because they’re often snoozing in it! It functions like an actual river with a current that flows through, akin to their natural habitat in the wild,” the zoo shared in a tweet.

The zoo explains that the current of the lazy river actually helps the hippos exercise and encourages physical movement. “Hippos spend most of their time in water, so the underwater viewing at the hippo river allows us to get a hippo-eye view of what’s going on down there.”