Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Greg Abbott meet in Dallas, acknowledge spread of COVID-19 in Texas

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - About 59,800 pounds of fully cooked chicken breast nuggets are being recalled because they may have been contaminated with a rubber material, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The Pilgrim's Pride Corporation's frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast nugget items were produced on May 6, 2020.

The 4-lb. plastic bags with a Best-By date of 06 MAY 2021 have product codes 0127105009, 0127105010, 0127105011, 0127105012, 0127105013, 0127105014, 0127105015, or 0127105016 printed on the box.

They were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Texas.

Pilgrim received a consumer complaint about rubber pieces in the chicken breast nuggets product. There have not been any confirmed reports of injury or illness, but anyone concerned should contact a healthcare provider.

Officials are concerned that these products may be in customers' freezers and they should be thrown away or returned to where they were purchased.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Consumer Relations Manager Ed Tyrrell at (800) 321-1470.