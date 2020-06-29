Scheduled Stream
Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Greg Abbott meet in Dallas, acknowledge spread of COVID-19 in Texas

DALLAS (AP) — Both Vice President Mike Pence and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledge that there has been a rapid increas in coronavirus cases in the state in recent weeks.

During a Sunday news conference in Dallas with Pence, Abbott said said the increase has been “swift and very dangerous” while Pence praised the governor for both his decision to begin reopening the state in early May and to close bars and limit restaurant dining on Friday.

Pence also encouraged all to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus. Both Pence and Abbott wore masks as they entered and left the room.

