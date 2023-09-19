Dallas (KDAF) -- If your lipstick breaks, you might be tempted to throw it away. But, not so fast.

In this “verified or denied” segment, Jenny Anchondo is testing out a hack posted online that involves fixing lipstick with a lighter and a freezer!

Here’s how you’re supposed to fix it;

Wind the lipstick all the way up so the bottom is wound all the way to the top. Heat that bottom section up with a lighter. Then, heat the broken off section up with a lighter, at the seam. Add the top part to the bottom part and again use the lighter to heat up the lipstick. Fuse it together a little with a toothpick, spoon or makeup spatula. Place the lipstick in the freezer for 20 minutes.

This one actually worked! Jenny says this claim is “verified”! Watch the attached video to see the process and how to do it.