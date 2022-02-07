DALLAS (KDAF) — Valentine’s Day is coming up and, for those who like to prepare ahead of time, we have a list of possible date ideas for you.

1. Enjoy a fancy meal

If you’re looking for an excuse to wear a fancy get-up, there’s no better reason than to impress the person that you love. Luckily, North Texas is home to many fancy restaurants that are worthy of taking a little longer to get ready.

Suggestions: The Cedric Frazier Experience, The Second Floor, Jaxon Beer Garden, Blue Mesa Grill, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Divine Coastal Cuisine, Hawthorn, Sfereco, Wits Steakhouse

2. Go to the Dallas Aquarium

“Explore the mystery of the rainforest” as the Aquarium website says. For about $27 per person, you and your partner can explore the different wildlife found in the rainforest. The great thing about the aquarium, aside from the wondrous experience of seeing various fish and wildlife, is the fact that you can go at your own pace.

You could really spend hours learning about each exhibit. To get your tickets, click here.

3. Go to a drive-in movie

There really is nothing like experiencing a movie at a drive-in theater and North Texas is home to a few drive-in theaters!

Suggestions: Coyote Drive-In (Fort Worth), Galaxy Drive-In Movie Theater (Ennis)

4. Go to an art museum

Have an intellectually stimulating date night this Valentine’s Day at some of the many art museums that Dallas and Fort Worth have to offer. Bonus tip, a lot of these museums have free admission, so this also appeals to those frugal with their money.

Suggestions: Dallas Museum of Art, Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas, Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Dallas, Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Nasher Sculpture Center, The African American Museum, Dallas Contemporary, Meadows Museum

5. Go to Six Flags

Celebrate your love with some high-octane thrills! Click here to get your tickets.