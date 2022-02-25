DALLAS (KDAF) — The University of Texas System Board of Regents has announced a $300 million endowment that will help undergraduate students in the University of Texas system pay for their tuition.

“We are committed to increasing the affordability of a college education for more Texans by lowering the out-of-pocket cost of a UT degree for qualified students,” Board Chairman Kevin P. Eltife said in a statement on the UT System’s website. “This is an investment in our students, in public higher education and the state of Texas.”

Eligible students at the following UT campuses will be able to receive tuition assistance from the endowment entitled the “Promise Plus” program: UT Arlington, UT Dallas, UT El Paso, UT Rio Grande Valley, UT Permian Basin, UT San Antonio and UT Tyler.

“Today’s action by the Board of Regents means that even more Texans will be able to earn a UT degree tuition-free,” Chancellor Milliken said in a statement on the UT System’s website. “The Promise Plus endowment ensures that our high-quality UT institutions will remain among the most affordable in the nation.”

Officials say with the additional funding from the Promise Plus program, UT institutions are able to raise the income threshold for students to qualify for tuition assistance, which will help more students get their full tuition covered.

Governor Greg Abbott has applauded the move on Twitter, saying, “Great news! @utsystem is increasing #highered affordability across the state for more Texans. This investment in our students will chart a course for brighter futures in the Lone Star State.”

Only full-time, undergraduate students who are Texas residents, fill out the FAFSA and qualify for need-based aid are eligible to receive Promise Plus funds. Individual institutions may have additional criteria and will be determining how many students will be served by the Promise Plus funding.

