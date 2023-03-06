DALLAS(KDAF)—Spring Break is upon us, and while college students pack their beach bags and plan their vacations, a student wants to warn them about drunk driving.

UT Dallas senior Kasey Nguyen is originally from Flower Mound, TX, and will be applying to medical schools this spring.

Nguyen is working on the campaign “Drive Sober. No Regret” with and Texas Department of Transportation (TDOT) to help encourage her peers not to drink and drive during spring break.

Nguyen said, “drinking and driving isn’t worth it, there are many sober right options available if you have been drinking”.

TxDOT’s campaign is partnering also with U in the Driver Seat (UDS), a peer-to-peer program led by Texas A&M University students that focuses on preventing traffic crashes.

TxDOT spokesperson said we are launching a statewide “Drive Sober. No Regrets” Spring Break drunk driving prevention campaign this week, in an effort to remind drivers (especially college students) why finding a sober ride is so important.

Students across Texas (who’re part of UDS) will support the campaign and urge their friends to ride sober.

The campaign is making a stop here in Dallas on Tuesday, March 7, at the University of Texas at Dallas. The event will be held from 10 am-2 pm.