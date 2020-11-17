Use paw-per hygiene: Dog owners at a higher risk to get COVID and it’s all about the paws, study says

Taking the dog for a walk has been a much-needed respite for many people during the pandemic. A socially distanced walk outside seems safe enough, but a new study out of Spain suggest otherwise if you’re taking your dog.

The study found that people who take their dog for a walk face a 78 percent increase in risk of getting COVID-19. It turns out, it’s all in the paws.

Researchers found that dogs may come into contact with the virus, despite the owners best intentions, and bring the disease home with them on their paws.

It’s suggested to wipe and clean your dogs feet after walking them outside.

