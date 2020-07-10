UNICEF USA and S’More team up to launch CAMP@HOME a free, virtual summer camp for children

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- Schools are turning to online remote work as COVID-19 continues to surface, and summer camps are being cancelled due to social distancing guidelines. The transition to finding an efficient way to educate online and still be engaging has been different for many.

UNICEF USA and S’More have teamed up together to create CAMP@HOME, a free virtual summer camp for children.

The virtual camp will consist of 75+ short videos that instruct children about different topics including sports, crafts, cooking, campfire songs and more. After watching the videos, the children are expected to go outside and put what they have learned to use.

As campers complete the videos, they unlock therapuetic food packets for UNICEF to send to severely malnourished children around the world. They can also unlock donations such as meals and medical supplies, including COVID-19 relief, for their communities.

The camp directors, administrators and parents can access the videos at any time and create a schedule for the kids that best suits their lifestyle.

“With the multitude of camp closures this year, we set out to create an easily customizable, virtual camp experience that inspires kids. We wanted kids to go play, giving them new skills and ideas to make the summer great, all while staying connected to their camp communities.” explains CAMP@HOME co-founders Abby Pecoriello, Robyn Nish Friedman, and Karen Gruenberg.

To sign up or lean more about the camp, visit the website at https://www.unicefkidpower.org/camp/