DALLAS (KDAF) — The first episode of Ultimate Beef Loving Showdown, a three-part cooking competition by Beef Loving Texans, will premiere on Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. CST.

The competition features Houston-based food and lifestyle influencer Danielle Dubois and Lytle-based chef and teacher Johnny Stewart. The two will face off to earn a 12-month partnership with Beef Loving Texans, where they’ll continue to showcase their beef skills.

“This showdown between Danielle and Johnny is not just a contest. It’s a celebration of Texas cuisine and each contestant’s unique journey cooking with beef. As the competition unfolds, viewers will be captivated by the culinary talent on display all while being inspired to recreate these dishes in their own homes,” said Rachel Chou, Director of Consumer Marketing for Beef Loving Texans via PR Newswire. “Beef lovers across the state will witness the epic judging panel, experts in their own right, as they bring their discerning palates and strong appreciation for beef to the forefront, further elevating the prestige of the crowned winner.”

All episodes, hosted by Kelsey Pribilski and evaluated by an expert judging panel including BBQuest cohost and Hardcore Carnivore founder Jess Pryles, chef and Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ founder Miguel Vidal and Food Network host Ali Khan, will be available exclusively on BeefLovingTexans.com and YouTube.

