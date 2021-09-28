HS Football Showdown: Flower Mound v. Plano
September 30 2021 07:00 pm

Uber, Dress for Success partner to provide career resources for women driving on the app

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (KDAF) — Uber and Dress for Success have announced a partnership to provide career resources to help support women driving and delivering on the Uber app.

Women driving and delivering on the Uber app will now be invited to join their local Dress for Success in their local communities.

This will give them access to the organization’s coaching, networking and professional development services to help advance their careers.

Officials say this collaboration comes as more women look to Uber for work during a time when many women have to leave their jobs at higher rates than men.

Uber says they have seen an increase in the number of women who earn on the app of nearly 80% since the beginning of the year, while the number of men only increased by 40%.

Carrol Chang, head of driver operation for the U.S. and Canada at Uber, joined our show to talk more about this partnership.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More News Headlines

morningafter

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News