Uber, Dress for Success partner to provide career resources for women driving on the app

DALLAS (KDAF) — Uber and Dress for Success have announced a partnership to provide career resources to help support women driving and delivering on the Uber app.

Women driving and delivering on the Uber app will now be invited to join their local Dress for Success in their local communities.

This will give them access to the organization’s coaching, networking and professional development services to help advance their careers.

Officials say this collaboration comes as more women look to Uber for work during a time when many women have to leave their jobs at higher rates than men.

Uber says they have seen an increase in the number of women who earn on the app of nearly 80% since the beginning of the year, while the number of men only increased by 40%.

Carrol Chang, head of driver operation for the U.S. and Canada at Uber, joined our show to talk more about this partnership.