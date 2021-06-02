TxDOT launches distracted driving prevention campaign

HOUSTON, TX. (KIAH) – Last year, Texas roadways saw nearly 1 in 5 crashes caused by a distracted driver in which 367 people died and 2,205 were seriously injured. A serious or fatal crash can happen in an instant. Motorists who are distracted by their phones, or partaking in any other activity that takes their focus away from driving, are putting themselves, their passengers and everyone else on the road at risk.

Distracted driving crashes are 100 percent preventable and since September 1, 2017, it has been illegal to read, write or send a text while driving in Texas. Violators can face a fine up to $200.

With all of this in mind, TxDOT is launching an awareness campaign today to remind Texans to put their phones down and give driving their full attention whenever they are behind the wheel.



TxDOT’s new campaign is offering these tips to prevent distracted driving that can lead to a ticket, or worse, a crash:

Always give driving your full attention.

Pull off the road entirely and come to a complete stop before you talk or text.

Put your phone away, turn it off, or use an app or your phone settings to block texts and calls while driving.

Tell friends, family and co-workers you won`t respond to texts or calls while driving.

Remember that all distractions are dangerous, so pay full attention when behind the wheel.