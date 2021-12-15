DALLAS (KDAF) — Ladies, if you’re single, here is your sign – literally!

According to an article in Austonia, an eligible bachelor has deployed a creative way of finding his next potential partner – a billboard.

“Wanted: A good woman. 50-55ish. For talks & walks & mutual acts of kindness” the billboard reads.

Austonia was able to meet the man himself and sites Jim Bays, 66, as the culprit — a recent Texas transplant for Washington state.

One thing is for sure, the billboard is effective, making waves all the way up north to DFW.