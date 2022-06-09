ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A rescue is underway at the Mars M&M factory in Elizabethtown after two people became stuck in a chocolate tank.

Dispatch says there are no known injuries after the two fell into the tank. First responders were called to help cut a hole into the tank to help the victims escape the tank.

It’s unclear if the tank was empty or contained chocolate at the time of the rescue.

A Mars Wrigley spokesperson says they “are actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site.“

The plant is known for making a variety of products, including M&Ms and Dove chocolate, and is located 12 miles from Hershey, Pennsylvania.

