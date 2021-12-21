WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — U.S. President and Commander-in-chief Joe Biden announced on Monday afternoon that he got a new dog, appropriately named Commander.

Biden made a welcome to the White House post for the new puppy on his presidential Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

His family’s newest pup bears a strong resemblance to Biden’s dog Champ who died at the age of 13 in June. Champ was a German shepherd.

The Bidens have another German shepherd named Major who has made a few headlines during his time in the White House for two separate biting incidents. In March, Major bit a Secret Service Agent and later that month the dog nipped at someone while on a walk. Biden enrolled Major in off-site training in April.

Major is also the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

With the addition of Commander, the Bidens are back to being a two-dog household.

Welcome to the White House, Commander. pic.twitter.com/SUudQnPv29 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021