DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re planning on going to the State Fair of Texas, find time for the food, rides and games, but do not leave out the amazing shows!

Sara Twister, is an acrobatic archer, from Berlin, Germany. She, along with a few other acts are taking on the Fringe Stage at The State Fair of Texas this year for a lineup of shows that will leave you in awe.

Her main act? Shooting a bow and arrow with her feet at a willing volunteer (no one will be hurt). However, Sara’s show also includes comedy and contortion routines.

Now while you can only catch Stephanie Mendez from CW33 go through a tennis racket in this segment, you can catch Sara Twister every day at the State Fair of Texas at 1:15, 3:30 and 5:45 p.m.

For more on the State Fair of Texas, visit here.