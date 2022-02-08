DALLAS (KDAF) — Tuesday, Feb. 8 is Safer Internet Day and you can take part along with the entire world to help make the internet a better place for everyone.

Safer Internet Day is important for people at any stage or walk of life whether you’re old, young, a parent, teacher, politician, etc. Safterinternetday.org uses the slogan, “Together for a better internet” and wants everyone to join the movement.

You can get involved with Connect Safely not only on Tuesday but all week long to bring safety on the internet to the forefront of people’s minds. In the United States, the theme is “Improving Well-Being Online” which will focus on body image, cyberbullying, misinformation, social comparison and more.

Safer Internet Day first began in Europe back in 2004 with Connect Safely being the U.S. host in 2014 to celebrate in classrooms and across the country with student-driven events in Austin, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco, D.C. and Los Angeles.

You can find Connect Safely’s program Improving Well-Being Online here.