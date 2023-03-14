Pi Day in calendar. Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th (3/14) around the world.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s Pi day on Tuesday, March 14, so go out and celebrate, but how are you supposed to do that?

What the heck is Pi Day? Well, Pi Day is a day to remember the mathematical number Pi.

Pi or “π” is an irrational number that represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. It is an important number in mathematics, engineering, and physics and is celebrated every year on March 14th (3/14), as the date can be written as 3.14.

There is no coincidence that math enthusiasts and pie lovers both celebrate it on March 14th. Maybe you don’t think you can celebrate this day, but you definitely can, here’s how.

Six ways you can celebrate the day:

Eat Pi Foods– Visit a local Pie shop Bake Some Pies– Make some pies at home Classroom Pi Day Workout– You can do some fun math problems Pi Day Scavenger Hunt– you can do a fun hunt with you and your friends Pi Contests– A pie-eating contest, because why not? Pi Day Run– you can race your friends using Pie, pretty cool huh?