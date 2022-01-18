DALLAS (KDAF) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has released its list of 21 highlights and accomplishments the agency made in the year 2021.

Here are just some of the things addressed on the list:

1. TSA’s 20th Anniversary

Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the TSA after President George W. Bush signed the Aviation and Transportation Security Act.

2. Passenger Volume

The agency says officers screened 585.3 million travelers this year, which is about 1.6 million passengers per day. In 2021, travel volume numbers increased to pre-pandemic levels.

3. Commitment to the Frontline Workforce

Last year, the agency took action to step up workforce rights and compensation. Read about those actions here.

4. Customer Experience

TSA Contact Center answered 1.7 million calls and emails throughout the year.

5. Transportation Security Officers Stopped Firearms

Last year, the agency stopped 5,972 firearms at their checkpoints, surpassing its previous record of 4,432 firearms caught at checkpoints in 2019.

To see the full list, click here.