Tropical Depression Fred 11PM update: Fred’s track shifts east, now closer to Florida coastline

This story is no longer being updated. Click here for the latest forecast track.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Fred, the sixth name storm of the hurricane season, has weakened into a tropical depression as it currently moves over Hispaniola, according to the National Hurricane Center.

However, the storm’s track has gone further east, bringing the storm’s path closer to the Florida coastline. It currently has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and is moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour.

As of the latest update, there is uncertainty of how well organized the storm will be afterward, so the NHC is predicting moderate intensification once it gets back on the water. The National Weather Service said Monday that South Florida could see “widespread and heavy rain” late this week and over the weekend.

Fred is forecast to dump 3 to 5 inches across the Dominican Republic with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 8 inches. Forecasters say the heavy rain could lead to dangerous flooding and mudslides. Haiti, the Turks and Caicos, eastern Bahamas and eastern Cuba could see 1 to 3 inches of rain with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 5 inches.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas

The Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Santiago de Cuba, and Guantanamo