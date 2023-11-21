DALLAS (KDAF) — The experts at Uptown Pup in Dallas are ready to start your pets health journey!

Uptown Pup is a pet supply store with a focus on nutrition, but also features self-wash options and a dog yard. Owner Lauren Daly, is a dog nutritionist with an expertise to help any pet owner navigate what works for their dog.

Daly explained they take a holistic approach to the shop. “We have the mental stimulation from all the toys and treats we offer, we have the nutrition aspect (which is the food,) hygiene is the wash component and exercise is the dog yard component.”

This shop also highlights other local businesses and vendors for dog cakes/cookies, parties and more!

For more on Uptown Pup, visit their website here.