DALLAS (KDAF) — Travel+Leisure put out its list of cheapest places to travel in 2022 in late January and a certain North Texas city made the cut.

The magazine named Dallas, Texas as one of the 18 cheapest places to travel this year. The article encourages travelers to visit the North Texas staple outside of the NFL season for preferable prices.

If traveling to Dallas during the winter, after the Cowboys’ season finished, there’s still plenty of sports to ingest like a Mavericks or Stars game. Music, culture, food for the fanciest and simplest of tastebuds and more fill Dallas up year-round for those who’re familiar and unfamiliar with the city.