DALLAS (KDAF) — Mild weather continues on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s and sunny skies.

The National Weather Service reported, “Tranquil weather will continue today and Thursday with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Patchy fog is expected to develop across eastern North and Central Texas late tonight but should dissipate within a few hours of sunrise Thursday morning. Skies will be mostly clear today, with increasing clouds expected on Thursday.”