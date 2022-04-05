DALLAS (KDAF) — As the warm weather approaches the need for a drink or two by the pool increases and what better drink to dawn than Topo Chico’s newly launched Margarita Hard Seltzer?

There are four flavors available, Signature Margarita, Tropical Pineapple, Strawberry Hibiscus and Prickly Pear. Each of those flavors is included in a variety pack with 12 fl. oz cans that contain 100 calories and 4.5% ABV per can.

“Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Variety Pack brings a unique twist to classic flavors, including Tangy Lemon Lime, Tropical Mango, Strawberry Guava and Exotic Pineapple. Infused with salt, lime and tequila flavors, Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzers flavors are inspired by the classic Margarita drink, with flavors like Signature Margarita, Strawberry Hibiscus, Tropical Pineapple and Prickly Pear. And inspired by the classic Texas drink, Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer has an ultra-refreshing, crisp taste with real lime juice and tequila flavor.”