DALLAS (KDAF) — Music fans from the early 2000s are prepping for the When We Were Young music festival with some of their favorite hits from the emo-era.

Headlined by Paramore and My Chemical Romance, the music festival set for Oct. 22, 2022, will be filled with throwbacks at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

So, what were some of these artists/bands’ biggest hits? We’ve got you covered:

My Chemical Romance: Teenagers (516,165,336 plays on Spotify)

(516,165,336 plays on Spotify) Paramore: Misery Business (457,029,880 plays on Spotify)

(457,029,880 plays on Spotify) The All American Rejects: Gives You Hell (396,038,586 plays on Spotify)

(396,038,586 plays on Spotify) AFI: Miss Murder (176,872,437 plays on Spotify)

(176,872,437 plays on Spotify) Bring Me The Horizon: Can You Feel My Heart (315,892,478 plays on Spotify)

(315,892,478 plays on Spotify) The Used: The Taste of Ink (88,704,617 plays on Spotify)

(88,704,617 plays on Spotify) Taking Back Sunday: Cute Without The ‘E’ (Cut From The Team) (114,368,782 plays on Spotify)

(114,368,782 plays on Spotify) Avril Lavigne: Complicated (486,442,865 plays on Spotify)

(486,442,865 plays on Spotify) Dashboard Confessional: Hands Down (67,069,879 plays on Spotify)

(67,069,879 plays on Spotify) Boys Like Girls: The Great Escape (135,108,620 plays on Spotify)

(135,108,620 plays on Spotify) Dance Gavin Dance: We Own The Night (52,249,573 plays on Spotify)

(52,249,573 plays on Spotify) Alkaline Trio: Mercy Me (23,431,598 plays on Spotify)

(23,431,598 plays on Spotify) I Prevail: Scars (94,177,762 plays on Spotify)

(94,177,762 plays on Spotify) Manchester Orchestra: The Gold (24,934,003 plays on Spotify)

(24,934,003 plays on Spotify) A Day To Remember: If It Means A Lot To You (175,219,232 plays on Spotify)

(175,219,232 plays on Spotify) Jimmy Eat World: The Middle (508,651,474 plays on Spotify)

(508,651,474 plays on Spotify) Bright Eyes: First Day of My Life (225,353,092 plays on Spotify)

(225,353,092 plays on Spotify) Pierce The Veil: King For A Day (176,332,803 plays on Spotify)

(176,332,803 plays on Spotify) Mayday Parade: Jamie All Over (89,010,777 plays on Spotify)

(89,010,777 plays on Spotify) 3OH!3: DONTTRUSTME (182,713,390 plays on Spotify)

(182,713,390 plays on Spotify) Sleeping With Sirens: If You Can’t Hang (106,834,439 plays on Spotify)

(106,834,439 plays on Spotify) Neck Deep: December (56,431,891 plays on Spotify)

This is a short quick list of some of the best songs from a handful of the artists/bands slated to perform at the When We Were Young music festival in Las Vegas.