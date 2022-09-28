For a limited time, bring the magic of the North Pole to the breakfast table with new Kellogg’s® The Elf on the Shelf® North Pole Snow Creme Cereal.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t had enough fall flavors and Halloween-themed products bombarding you at the store, one cereal brand is already looking ahead to Christmas.

Kellogg’s has announced a new Elf on the Shelf-themed cereal that, according to Kellogg’s, cools your mouth as you eat it.

“With this new cooling cereal, we’ve dreamt up one more way families can bring the wonder of the season home, this time with a cereal that’s just as delicious as it is magical,” Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company, said in a news release.

Officials say this limited edition cereal mixes frosted star pieces and mini marshmallows with flavor notes of vanilla ice cream. Thanks to a new slow-release flavor ingredient, consumers will get a cooling sensation as they eat the cereal, making them feel like they just took a bite out of a snowball.

The product will be sold exclusively at Walmart locations beginning in October for a suggested retail price of $5.29 for a 12.2-ounce box. For more information, click here.