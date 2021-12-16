DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve run out of time to cook, or that’s simply not your area of expertise, some local dining establishments have you covered with holiday dining bundles:

Smokey John’s Holiday Take Home Pack – $159.95 2 lbs of brisket 1 slab of ribs 1 whole chicken 2 sides 1 fallon of tea or lemondae

Blue Mesa Grill Holiday Dinner Family Pack – $130 serves six people red chile glazed ham potato chile tart cinnamon roasted butternut squash garlic-basil green beans sweet corn cake Christmas-style cheese enchiladas with red and green sauce southwest caesar salad rolls and coconut lime tres leches cake. the pack includes an extra breakfast treat: french toast bread pudding with cajeta

Fireside Pies – $195 menu created by Chef Stephan Pyles that serves four chile honey baked ham lasagna tomatillo green beans with almonds elotes caramelized shallot-sage mashed potatoes garlic and parmesan yeast bread cranberry mojo and honey mustard sauce for dessert, choose from cranberry-white chocolate pudding with maker’s mark butterscotch sauce or honey crisp apple cream cheese flatbread “pie” with aged balsamic

OMG Vegan Tamales – $20 for a dozen

This local foodie spot was recently featured in Dallas Morning News. May Gaytan adapted her mother’s recipe to be vegan-friendly, and she sells out every holiday.

Options include:

spicy chick’n

picadillo with soy crumbles

guajillo chilies and potato

rajas con queso

refried bean and cheese

holiday edition — sweet brown sugar raisin