DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve run out of time to cook, or that’s simply not your area of expertise, some local dining establishments have you covered with holiday dining bundles:

  • Smokey John’s Holiday Take Home Pack – $159.95
    • 2 lbs of brisket
    • 1 slab of ribs
    • 1 whole chicken
    • 2 sides
    • 1 fallon of tea or lemondae
  • Blue Mesa Grill Holiday Dinner Family Pack – $130
    • serves six people
    • red chile glazed ham
    • potato chile tart
    • cinnamon roasted butternut squash
    • garlic-basil green beans
    • sweet corn cake
    • Christmas-style cheese enchiladas with red and green sauce
    • southwest caesar salad
    • rolls and coconut lime tres leches cake.
    • the pack includes an extra breakfast treat: french toast bread pudding with cajeta
  • Fireside Pies – $195
    • menu created by Chef Stephan Pyles that serves four
    • chile honey baked ham
    • lasagna
    • tomatillo green beans with almonds
    • elotes
    • caramelized shallot-sage mashed potatoes
    • garlic and parmesan yeast bread
    • cranberry mojo and honey mustard sauce
    • for dessert, choose from cranberry-white chocolate pudding with maker’s mark butterscotch sauce or honey crisp apple cream cheese flatbread “pie” with aged balsamic
  • OMG Vegan Tamales – $20 for a dozen

This local foodie spot was recently featured in Dallas Morning News. May Gaytan adapted her mother’s recipe to be vegan-friendly, and she sells out every holiday.

Options include:

  • spicy chick’n
  • picadillo with soy crumbles
  • guajillo chilies and potato
  • rajas con queso
  • refried bean and cheese
  • holiday edition — sweet brown sugar raisin