DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve run out of time to cook, or that’s simply not your area of expertise, some local dining establishments have you covered with holiday dining bundles:
- Smokey John’s Holiday Take Home Pack – $159.95
- 2 lbs of brisket
- 1 slab of ribs
- 1 whole chicken
- 2 sides
- 1 fallon of tea or lemondae
- Blue Mesa Grill Holiday Dinner Family Pack – $130
- serves six people
- red chile glazed ham
- potato chile tart
- cinnamon roasted butternut squash
- garlic-basil green beans
- sweet corn cake
- Christmas-style cheese enchiladas with red and green sauce
- southwest caesar salad
- rolls and coconut lime tres leches cake.
- the pack includes an extra breakfast treat: french toast bread pudding with cajeta
- Fireside Pies – $195
- menu created by Chef Stephan Pyles that serves four
- chile honey baked ham
- lasagna
- tomatillo green beans with almonds
- elotes
- caramelized shallot-sage mashed potatoes
- garlic and parmesan yeast bread
- cranberry mojo and honey mustard sauce
- for dessert, choose from cranberry-white chocolate pudding with maker’s mark butterscotch sauce or honey crisp apple cream cheese flatbread “pie” with aged balsamic
- OMG Vegan Tamales – $20 for a dozen
This local foodie spot was recently featured in Dallas Morning News. May Gaytan adapted her mother’s recipe to be vegan-friendly, and she sells out every holiday.
Options include:
- spicy chick’n
- picadillo with soy crumbles
- guajillo chilies and potato
- rajas con queso
- refried bean and cheese
- holiday edition — sweet brown sugar raisin