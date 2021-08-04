TONI&GUY DFW salons offering tax-free weekend promotion

DALLAS (KDAF) — Tax-free weekend starts Aug. 6 and TONI&GUY salons in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are doing a special promotion to celebrate.

During tax-free weekend, DFW salons are offering a special upgrade when you book a service from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8.

Get a customized TIGI hair treatment when you book an appointment for only $15.00, a $30 value. You can book an appointment at your nearest DFW location at toniguy.com.

Samantha Finley, president of TONI&GUY, joined our show to talk more about this promotion.

