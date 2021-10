DALLAS (KDAF) — Jeff Roose is a makeup artist and entertainer, who works at Neiman Marcus in North Park Center in Dallas.

Jeff also headlines the Virgin Drag Brunch. The brunch takes place in the Commons Club of the Virgin Hotel on the first and third Sunday of every month. They host two shows a day, one at noon and one at 2 p.m.

If you want to attend, click here to make your reservation.

Today’s Halloween looks from Ron Corning and Jenny Anchondo were graciously provided by Jeff.