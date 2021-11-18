Tips for traveling with your pets during the holidays

DALLAS (KDAF) — Many people will be traveling with their furry best friends this holiday season and Brad Bevill, founder of Bevill Dog Behavior, has some helpful tips for traveling with your pet.

Help your dog get through their anxious states when they’re adjusting to new environments

Take the time to allow your pet to explore the environment themselves with their smell

Use food if needed, to unlock their smell and create curiosity about their environment

Reward your dog when they feel good around an object

Don’t talk. Saying ‘it’s okay’ does nothing for a dog. Focus on your dogs sense of smell

Bevill says by consoling and petting our dogs when they are in unstable states, we are not only allowing that state of mind to persist but we are agreeing with it and rewarding it.

He joined our show to talk about more helpful tips for dog owners this holiday season.