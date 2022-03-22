DALLAS (KDAF) — Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said.

If you or someone you know has been affected by tornadoes, FEMA Region 6 has released some tips on Twitter on how to stay safe while cleaning up after a tornado.

Here are their tips:

Wear long pants, goggles, gloves and study shoes

Contact local officials if power lines are down

Use face covering if cleaning mold

Stay out of damaged structures

Photograph your damages

FEMA also advises that you only should begin cleanup when local officials say it’s okay to return home.