DALLAS (KDAF) — Tickets are now on sale for the much anticipated Dr. Strange sequel, hitting theaters in less than a month, May 6. To help promote the film, Marvel Entertainment has also released a new poster for the film.

If you are privy to film/comic book discourse online, you may be disappointed with this new promotional piece for Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Film fans have recently been sharing criticisms with a common movie poster format, referred to as the “floating heads poster”.

You’ve seen it with every Marvel release since the very beginning. This format features a mystical background with portraits of each prominent character splattered across the page, usually having the villain or the main character’s portrait being the largest and most prominent figure on the page.

Comic book movies, nor Marvel, were the first people to use this movie poster format. This format can be seen with promotional posters for the first Star Wars movie poster (A New Hope before it was called A New Hope).

This time around, Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) is front and center, with Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) looming largely in the background. Other characters featured in the post include Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), Wong (Benedict Wong), Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

Marvel Entertainment has also shared four other posters for the film, you can see those by going to Marvel Entertainment’s Twitter page. You can buy tickets for Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by clicking here.