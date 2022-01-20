DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s just something about those powder blues. The Texas Rangers are throwing it back on Thursday and seeing which jersey are you rocking with?

On Twitter, the Rangers want to see what the fans think their three best jerseys from the past are. Choices range from the 1970s (’72 Home White, ’76 Powder Blue) to the 1980s (’84 Road Red, ’84 Home White, ’85 Road Grey), the 1990s (’94 Home White, ’95 Road Grey) or the early 2000s (’01 Home White, ’04 Home White Vest).

The CW33 digital team picks:

1976 Powder Blue 1995 Road Grey 2004 Home White Vest