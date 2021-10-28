Three arrested in recent carjackings, kidnapping of elderly woman

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department has made a series of arrests of suspects tied to a string of aggravated robberies and carjackings from earlier this year.

The suspects arrested are two juveniles – both 16-year-old men – and the third arrested is a 17-year-old man. They were tied to one attempted and one successful carjacking, and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. These carjackings happened near the Baylor campus on September 30.

They were also involved with an aggravated robbery and kidnapping of a 70-year-old woman. One of the juveniles was also involved in a home invasion incident, and charged with an additional aggravated assault and burglary with the intent to commit another felony.

Waco PD detectives, were able to tie these separate incidents to one another.

Source: Waco Police Department